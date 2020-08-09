Janice JAYNES

JAYNES - Janice
Of Cheektowaga, NY, August 1, 2020. Dearest mother of Carrie L. Sauls (Patrick E. O'Grady); daughter of the late Douglas and Emilia (Majchrzak) Jaynes; dearest friend of the late Ralph Casey. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com