Janice (Lis) McDONELL
McDonell - Janice (nee Lis)
July 20, 2020, beloved wife of William McDonell Jr.; devoted mother of Shawn (Samantha) and Kelley McDonell; loving grandmother of Blayke and Emma; cherished daughter of Henry and Leanne Lis; dear sister of Thomas (Denise) Lis; daughter-in-law of William Sr. and the late Joan McDonell; sister-in-law of Joseph McDonell, Theresia (late George) White, Deborah Price-Ratajczak, Craig (Kathy) and the late Officer Bryan McDonell; loving aunt of Brittany and Tyler Lis. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca on Sunday from 2-5 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Per NYS guidelines facial coverings and social distancing are still in effect. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
JUL
26
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
Funeral services provided by
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
2085 Union Rd
West Seneca, NY 14224
(716) 825-7777
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
I pray that God surrounds you with flowers, birds, squirrels, and cats. Bless you on your journey.
Joan Albarella
Friend
July 23, 2020
Laurie Baker
