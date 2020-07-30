1/1
Janice (Lis) McDONELL
McDonell - Janice (nee Lis)
July 20, 2020, beloved wife of William McDonell Jr.; devoted mother of Shawn (Samantha) and Kelley McDonell; loving grandmother of Blayke and Emma; cherished daughter of Henry and Leanne Lis; dear sister of Thomas (Denise) Lis; daughter-in-law of William Sr. and the late Joan McDonell; sister-in-law of Joseph McDonell, Theresia (Late George) White, Deborah Price-Ratajczak, Craig (Kathy) and the late Officer Bryan McDonell; loving aunt of Brittany and Tyler Lis. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 30, 2020.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
2005 Clinton St
Buffalo, NY 14206
