Of Tonawanda, entered into rest June 23, 2020; beloved wife of the late E. Patrick Farrell; devoted mother of Stephanie Smyth and Stacey Dahn; fond step-mother of Jennifer (Tony) Scarozza and Brian (Renee) Farrell; cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late John and Marion (nee Stoughton) LaVigne; dear sister of Beth LaVigne (Paul Reimer) and the late Marjorie (late Paul) Schulz, John (Elaine) LaVigne; also survived by several nieces, nephews and many friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel, 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday, from 4-7 PM, for a gathering in Janice's memory. PURSUANT OF THE UNPAUSING, NYS GUIDELINES 25% OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



