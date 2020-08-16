STINER - Jason K.
April 24, 2020. Beloved son of Jack and Diane Stiner. Devoted father of Elizabeth Stiner; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave. on Saturday, August 22nd, from 12 to 3 PM. New York State Unpausing guidelines will be followed. Masks and social distancing will be required and we appreciate your patience if entry to the funeral home is delayed. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com