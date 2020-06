CORRIN - Jay StephenJune 22, 2020, suddenly, age 42. Loving husband of Natalie Passmore; devoted son of Patricia and the late James Corrin; dear brother of Laura (Patrick Gallo) Corrin; beloved uncle of Luca Gallo; cherished grandson of the late Peter and Laura Taft; beloved son-in-law of Ronald and Cheryl Passmore; brother-in-law of Heather (James) Sottile; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Memorials in Jay's memory to www.coachingcorps.org . Jay was an avid basketball fan and player. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com