June 22, 2020, suddenly, age 42. Loving husband of Natalie Passmore; devoted son of Patricia and the late James Corrin; dear brother of Laura (Patrick Gallo) Corrin; beloved uncle of Luca Gallo; cherished grandson of the late Peter and Laura Taft; beloved son-in-law of Ronald and Cheryl Passmore; brother-in-law of Heather (James) Sottile; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Memorials in Jay's memory to www.coachingcorps.org. Jay was an avid basketball fan and player. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14223
