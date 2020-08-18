GUNKEL - Jean A.
August 14th 2020. Jean was predeceased by her siblings Joan (Jackson) Maess and Thomas Jackson; she is survived by her loving husband Richard Gunkel; beloved daughter Laurie Gunkel; the two bright blessings of her life, her grandchildren, Sarah and Jared Hahn; and several nieces and nephews. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Because of Jean's love of animals, in lieu of flowers, donations to Save-A-Pet P.O. Box 114 Newfane, NY 14108, would be appreciated. Visit pruddenandkandt.com