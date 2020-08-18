1/1
Jean A. GUNKEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GUNKEL - Jean A.
August 14th 2020. Jean was predeceased by her siblings Joan (Jackson) Maess and Thomas Jackson; she is survived by her loving husband Richard Gunkel; beloved daughter Laurie Gunkel; the two bright blessings of her life, her grandchildren, Sarah and Jared Hahn; and several nieces and nephews. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Because of Jean's love of animals, in lieu of flowers, donations to Save-A-Pet P.O. Box 114 Newfane, NY 14108, would be appreciated. Visit pruddenandkandt.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street
Lockport, NY 14094
(716) 433-6300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved