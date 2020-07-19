1/
Jean A. (Zimmer) RUDNY
RUDNY - Jean A. (nee Zimmer)
Of Boston, NY, entered into rest July 18, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert J. Rudny; devoted mother of Linda Sherry, and the late John (Rita) Rudny; cherished grandmother of Charles Sherry III, Madilyn (Brian) Maley, Courtni Bowers, and Anna Sherry; loving daughter of the late John and Helen Zimmer; dear sister of the late Ruth Skolarczyk. No prior visitation. Private service. Donations may be made in Jean's name to Hospice Foundation, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240-0590. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
