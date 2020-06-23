PONIWAS - Jean E. (nee Voss) June 20, 2020 of West Seneca, NY; wife of the late George R. Poniwas; dear mother of Regina Johnson (Ellen Schwertfeger) and David Poniwas; grandmother of Sarah Johnson (Dean Contreras); sister of Linda Poniwas (Lyle Everard) and the late Albert (late Gertrude) Poniwas; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Thursday, from 10 AM - 12 Noon, at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potterâ€™s Rd.) where services will follow at 12 Noon. Jean was a lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church, a member of the choir, Sunday School Superintendent, Missionary League and secretary for the Local Aid Association for the Lutheran Chapter. She was very proud of her singing and was a member of the Buffalo Philharmonic Choir. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem Lutheran Church. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. Share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2020.