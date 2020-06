PONIWAS - Jean E. (nee Voss) June 20, 2020 of West Seneca, NY; wife of the late George R. Poniwas; dear mother of Regina Johnson (Ellen Schwertfeger) and David Poniwas; grandmother of Sarah Johnson (Dean Contreras); sister of Linda Poniwas (Lyle Everard) and the late Albert (late Gertrude) Poniwas; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Thursday, from 10 AM - 12 Noon, at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter’s Rd.) where services will follow at 12 Noon. Jean was a lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church, a member of the choir, Sunday School Superintendent, Missionary League and secretary for the Local Aid Association for the Lutheran Chapter. She was very proud of her singing and was a member of the Buffalo Philharmonic Choir. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem Lutheran Church. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. Share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com