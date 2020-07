HILBURGER - Jean L.(nee Plummer)Of Colden, NY, July 12, 2020, at 91 years of age. Loving wife to the late James M. Hilburger; dearest mother to Jimmy (Laurie) Hilburger, Lynn (Jim) Huetter, Tom (Christine) Hilburger and Lori (Glenn) Miller; loving grandmother to nine grandchildren and great-grandmother to nine great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 16 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Colden, NY at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Redeemer Lutheran Church or the Leukemia Society . Jean was a volunteer at the Niagara Lutheran Home for 49 years and at the Lutheran Association for Developmentally Disabled (LADD) for over 20 years. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., HAMBURG CHAPEL.