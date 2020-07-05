1/1
Jean M. (Platter) ROTH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROTH - Jean M. (nee Platter)
Age 91 of Youngstown, NY, June 29, 2020. Beloved mother of Marilyn Blockus of Cupertino, CA, Barbara (David) Bruce of Silver Spring, MD; grandmother of Patrick (Blake) Bruce, Jill (Cesar) Hernandez, and Lesley (Christian) Conant; and great-grandmother of Ezra Hernandez, Emilia Hernandez, Lillian Conant, and Calvin Conant. Jean was born and raised in North Tonawanda. She graduated from North Tonawanda High School, and married Merrill Roth, Jr. in 1948. Jean was the daughter of Carl and Vera Platter, who founded Platter's Chocolate, a local company that has been a popular North Tonawanda institution for over 80 years. Jean was a longtime member of Payne Avenue Christian Church. No visitation. Private family Graveside Service. If so desired, memorials may be made to Payne Avenue Christian Church. Guest Register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver
North Tonawanda, NY 14120
(716) 692-2610
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved