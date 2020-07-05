ROTH - Jean M. (nee Platter)
Age 91 of Youngstown, NY, June 29, 2020. Beloved mother of Marilyn Blockus of Cupertino, CA, Barbara (David) Bruce of Silver Spring, MD; grandmother of Patrick (Blake) Bruce, Jill (Cesar) Hernandez, and Lesley (Christian) Conant; and great-grandmother of Ezra Hernandez, Emilia Hernandez, Lillian Conant, and Calvin Conant. Jean was born and raised in North Tonawanda. She graduated from North Tonawanda High School, and married Merrill Roth, Jr. in 1948. Jean was the daughter of Carl and Vera Platter, who founded Platter's Chocolate, a local company that has been a popular North Tonawanda institution for over 80 years. Jean was a longtime member of Payne Avenue Christian Church. No visitation. Private family Graveside Service. If so desired, memorials may be made to Payne Avenue Christian Church.