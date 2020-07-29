ROHAUER - Jean (nee Long)
Of South Buffalo, NY, July 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald G. Rohauer; dearest mother of Wayne R. (Lisa) Rohauer, Linda J. Folck, Donald P. (Debra) Rohauer, LuAnn (Michael) Martin and Brian C. (Joy) Rohauer; also survived by ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Lucius J. and Alberta (Hampton) Long; sister of Karen Long and the late Nancy (Blackie) Seagrave and Rosemary Vasbinder; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Teresa's Church, 1974 Seneca St., South Buffalo, NY, Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com