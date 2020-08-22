KENNEDY - Jean S.
(nee Shelton)
Of Amherst, entered into rest August 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Roland D. Kennedy; devoted mother of Kim (Duane) Evans and Kurt (Linda) Kennedy; cherished grandmother of Justin Jerge, Jaclyn Evans (Mike Flores), Jayme (fiancé Anthony Nocera) Evans, Taila Martin and Whitney (Ryan) Colley; adored great-grandmother; loving daughter of the late Jess and Helen Shelton. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday, from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Please share your online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com