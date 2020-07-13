FELDMEYER - Jean T.

(nee Barone)

July 11, 2020, age 97, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Harold F. Feldmeyer; dearest mother of Diane (Richard) Piskun, Harold (Judy), late James (Kathy) and Daniel (Lori) Feldmeyer; grandmother of ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Michael and Incoronata (nee Mastandrea) Feldmeyer; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday, July 14, from 4-8 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (South of Como Park Blvd., Depew), where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, at 11:15 AM and from Our Lady Help of Christians Church, at 12 Noon. Interment to follow in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery. Mrs. Feldmeyer was very active at Our Lady Help of Christians and many senior groups.







