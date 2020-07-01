HESS - Jeanette (nee Haase)
June 29, 2020 of Grand Island. Beloved wife of the late Richard R. Hess, Sr.; cherished mother of Deborah (Scott) LaBounty, Linda (Colin) Williamson (former son-in-law Mark Paasch), Margaret (John) Wood, Pamela (Mark) Ray, and the late Richard R. Hess Jr.; devoted grandmother of Kristen (John) Edwards, Autumn Donovan, Andrea LaBounty, Michael Paasch, Valerie Wood, Jessica (Cody) Knolhoff, Lucas, Molly and Piper Ray; devoted great-grandmother of Elijah Knolhoff and Samantha Edwards; sister of Helen (Kendrick) Brown and Richard (Charmaine) Haase; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday at 10 AM at St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Share condolences at www.kaiserfuneral.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 1, 2020.