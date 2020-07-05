1/1
Jeanette L. O'CONNOR
O'CONNOR - Jeanette L.
Age 73 of North Tonawanda April 23, 2020 in the Beachwood Wells House after a lengthy illness. Beloved sister of Sandra (Paul) Hoffman of the Town of Amherst; dear friend of Allan Hodgson of Arizona. Jeanette was a 1968 graduate of the University of Buffalo with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. She also earned her Master of Arts in Management/Human Relations and Organizational Behavior from the University of Phoenix while residing in Arizona. She retired in 2016 from the Independent Health Foundation as a grant developer. She loved animals and was devoted to horses in particular. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd. in North Tonawanda on Saturday, July 11th from 3 to 4:30 PM. A funeral service will be held at 4:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Niagara County SPCA, 2100 Lockport Rd., Niagara Falls, NY 14304. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver
North Tonawanda, NY 14120
(716) 692-2610
