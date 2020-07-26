1/1
Jeanette (Buccella) LICATA
LICATA - Jeanette
(nee Buccella)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on July 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Licata; loving mother of Deborah G. Gorman (Benito Cachinero), the late Donald G. Gorman, Jr. (Carla), the late Gerald V. Gorman, Rosemary McLennan (Robert), and William L. Gorman (Kathleen); survived by 20 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; she is also survived by step-daughters Anne, Monica, Gloria and their families; her brothers, Eugene (late Joan) Buccella, and Louis (late Rose) Buccella; predeceased by her parents and six siblings and their spouses. Jeanette was a beloved aunt, cousin and friend. Jeanette earned her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in education from Buffalo State College, now SUNY Buffalo State, and worked for many years as a teacher and later as an assistant principal and principal in the Buffalo Public Schools. She also served, while a teacher, as Secretary of the Buffalo Teachers Federation. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMABARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Monday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 8500 Main St., at corner of Harris Hill Rd., on Tuesday morning at 10:30 AM (please assemble at Church). Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 26, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Joni Goldwasser
July 26, 2020
Jeanette was a dynamic force, so full of life’s energy, always meeting both life’s joys and challenges head-on. We were so blessed that she welcomed and embraced her step-family with loving open arms. She will dearly missed.
Monica (Licata) Harvie
Family
