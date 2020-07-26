LICATA - Jeanette
(nee Buccella)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on July 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Licata; loving mother of Deborah G. Gorman (Benito Cachinero), the late Donald G. Gorman, Jr. (Carla), the late Gerald V. Gorman, Rosemary McLennan (Robert), and William L. Gorman (Kathleen); survived by 20 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; she is also survived by step-daughters Anne, Monica, Gloria and their families; her brothers, Eugene (late Joan) Buccella, and Louis (late Rose) Buccella; predeceased by her parents and six siblings and their spouses. Jeanette was a beloved aunt, cousin and friend. Jeanette earned her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in education from Buffalo State College, now SUNY Buffalo State, and worked for many years as a teacher and later as an assistant principal and principal in the Buffalo Public Schools. She also served, while a teacher, as Secretary of the Buffalo Teachers Federation. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMABARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Monday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 8500 Main St., at corner of Harris Hill Rd., on Tuesday morning at 10:30 AM (please assemble at Church). Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com