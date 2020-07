TURTON - Jeanette M. "Jean" (nee Spoth)June 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Allen A. Turton, Jr.; dearest mother of Allen III (Pamela), Christine (Anthony) Shilen, Rosemarie Hanlon, Kathleen (David) Andres, Nancy (Gary) Andres, John (Pamela) and James (Renee) Turton; also survived by 41 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren; predeceased by several brothers and sisters. Friends may call Friday 10:15 to 11 AM at St. Mary's RC Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 11 AM. Jean was a longtime member of the St. Mary's traditional choir for over 58 years, member of the Blue Army group, Rosary group, St. Anne's Sodality and was a member of the Bereavement Committee of St. Mary's. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com