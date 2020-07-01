Jeanette M. "Jean" (Spoth) TURTON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TURTON - Jeanette M. "Jean" (nee Spoth)
June 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Allen A. Turton, Jr.; dearest mother of Allen III (Pamela), Christine (Anthony) Shilen, Rosemarie Hanlon, Kathleen (David) Andres, Nancy (Gary) Andres, John (Pamela) and James (Renee) Turton; also survived by 41 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren; predeceased by several brothers and sisters. Friends may call Friday 10:15 to 11 AM at St. Mary's RC Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 11 AM. Jean was a longtime member of the St. Mary's traditional choir for over 58 years, member of the Blue Army group, Rosary group, St. Anne's Sodality and was a member of the Bereavement Committee of St. Mary's. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved