TURTON - Jeanette M. "Jean" (nee Spoth)
June 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Allen A. Turton, Jr.; dearest mother of Allen III (Pamela), Christine (Anthony) Shilen, Rosemarie Hanlon, Kathleen (David) Andres, Nancy (Gary) Andres, John (Pamela) and James (Renee) Turton; also survived by 41 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren; predeceased by several brothers and sisters. Friends may call Friday 10:15 to 11 AM at St. Mary's RC Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 11 AM. Jean was a longtime member of the St. Mary's traditional choir for over 58 years, member of the Blue Army group, Rosary group, St. Anne's Sodality and was a member of the Bereavement Committee of St. Mary's. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.