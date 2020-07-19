1/1
Jeanne L. (Swearingen) BINGHAM
BINGHAM - Jeanne L.
(nee Swearingen)
Formerly of Bay Village, OH. Passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020 at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late John E. Bingham; loving mother of Cynthia Stone and Marcia (Jerry Levesque) Bingham; cherished grandmother of Dr. Amy (Dr. Michael) Nagai and Betsy Stone; adored great-grandmother of Hadley Jeanne and Nicholas; predeceased by siblings Virginia (late Jack) Krewson and Charles (late Barbara) Swearingen; also survived by nieces and nephews. A private interment to be held in Lakewood Park Cemetery, Rocky River, OH. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Jeanne's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
