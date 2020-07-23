1/
Jeanne (Wilson) WRIGHT
WRIGHT - Jeanne (nee Wilson)
Passed away on July 22, 2020, beloved wife of the late Thomas Wright; dear mother of Kristin Wright (Paul F. Slomba) and Kerry (James) Sokolowski; loving grandmother of Jessica, Cain, Sadie, Lily and Chloe; great-grandmother of Scarlett, sister of Mary Lou (Bill) Bond and Carol (Susan Hyde) Wilson; sister in law of Mary (late Arthur) McCabe, Rita (late James) English and Rosemary (late James) Sheehan. Family and friends may call Friday from 5-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 9 AM at St. John Vianney Church (please assemble at church). As you prepare to attend, please be aware that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. With the current 33% capacity restrictions, your entry into our funeral home may be delayed. Thank you for comfort and support to the family and your patience in following these mandated restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Our Lady of Victory Basilica. Mrs. Wright was a member of St. John Vianney Seniors Group and the Msgr. Nash Ladies Guild. A very special thanks to the neighbors and community of Greenhill Terrace, especially Joannie and Ed Orrange. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
July 23, 2020
Very sweet, kind, beautiful lady and a wonderful aunt !!!!
Mary & Brian Lord
Family
