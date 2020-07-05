CONLEY - Jeffrey "Jeff"
Age 72, June 29, 2020, of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Devoted father of Colleen Butaney, Jeffrey (Larissa) Conley, John Conley and Patrick (Michelle Sveinsson) Conley; adored grandfather of Owen, Aria, Alejandro and Gavin; dear brother of Douglas (Cindy) Conley and Patti (late John) Bush; also survived by the mother of his children Petrina Calandra; his longtime girlfriend Marie Stuart; and cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday, 1-5 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Mr. Conley was a veteran of the US Army. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Jeff to Ken-Ton Meals on Wheels, 169 Sheridan Parkside Dr., Tonawanda, NY 14510 or the Kenmore Public Library, 160 Delaware Rd., Kenmore, NY 14217. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face masks and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your support and understanding for all involved. Please share your condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com