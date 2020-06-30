CHIAZZESE - Jeffrey M.
June 27, 2020, suddenly at age 19, of Buffalo. Loving son of Pamela Usiak and Mario (Josephine) Chiazzese; dear brother of Brianna and Frankie; also survived by fond grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family present Wednesday, 3-8 PM at KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton Street (one block east of Union Road), West Seneca, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 PM that evening.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2020.