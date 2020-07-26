HALIK - Jennifer A.
Of South Buffalo, NY, July 15, 2020. Loving daughter of David H. (Sandy) and Wilma A. (Bijl) Halik and the late Mario R. Beauregard; granddaughter of Gertrude Kormanski; sister of Tanja J., Audrey A. and April J. Halik; beloved aunt of Adreanna, John, Alexander, Savanah and Landon; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com