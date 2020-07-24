JANKOWIAK - Jerald R.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, July 22, 2020, suddenly. Beloved husband of Darlene; loving father of Christopher; step-father of Jennifer and Jessica Riederer, Michelle (Matt) Treece; grandfather of Eric, Nicholas, Jason, Madison, Victoria, Olivia, Khloe and Logan; great-grandfather of Paisleigh; brother of Richard (late Pat), Jennie Mink, the late Thomas (Connie) and late Marion Brinkman; uncle of Debbie (Tad) Mackey, Ginger Santangelo, Lisa Jankowiak; also survived by other nieces and nephews; special friend of Teddy Szczepaniak and Ziggy Kozak. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Saturday from 2-5 PM. Face masks required. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com