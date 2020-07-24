1/1
Jerald R. JANKOWIAK
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JANKOWIAK - Jerald R.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, July 22, 2020, suddenly. Beloved husband of Darlene; loving father of Christopher; step-father of Jennifer and Jessica Riederer, Michelle (Matt) Treece; grandfather of Eric, Nicholas, Jason, Madison, Victoria, Olivia, Khloe and Logan; great-grandfather of Paisleigh; brother of Richard (late Pat), Jennie Mink, the late Thomas (Connie) and late Marion Brinkman; uncle of Debbie (Tad) Mackey, Ginger Santangelo, Lisa Jankowiak; also survived by other nieces and nephews; special friend of Teddy Szczepaniak and Ziggy Kozak. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Saturday from 2-5 PM. Face masks required. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
WENDEL & LOECHER FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY 14086
716-683-2286
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 24, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 24, 2020
So sad to hear, Jerry always was smiling and had such a wonderful heart. Prayers to his wife Darlene, and his family.
Mary Lynn Barnhard
Coworker
July 24, 2020
Jerry you will be missed. RIP
Jennifer riederer
Family
July 24, 2020
R.I.P. Gerry
David Locke
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved