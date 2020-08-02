GAVIN - Jerome Paul, Sr.
Age 82, of Owosso, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Jerry was born on June 19, 1938 in Buffalo, NY to the late Dean James and Mildred M. (Rathke) Gavin. He graduated high school in the class of 1957 and on November 6, 1957. He married his high school sweetheart, Georgiana Marion, in Albany, NY. Jerry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Georgiana; their children: Theresa Wood, Sherry (Jim) Chronister, and Jerome Jr. (Kim) Gavin; his granddaughter: Leslie Ann Wood and his grandson, John Scott Wood; also his great-grandson, Ollie Wood. Online condolences can be shared at WatkinsFuneralHomes.com