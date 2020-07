TREDO - Jerry E.

Age 67, July 17, 2020. Husband to Cheryl Rubenstein, (Tredo); father to Anna Kocienski (Tredo) Nicholas and Andrew Tredo, Jerry Tredo Jr., and late Jeffrey Tredo; brother to Richard Tredo and Lynn Pawlicki (Tredo), and the late James Tredo; son to the late Clyde and Evelyn Tredo; and survived by Family and Friends. A Private Memorial Service to be held at later date. Jerry requested to donate his body to UB Science.







