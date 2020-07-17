1/
Jessica M. CASEY
CASEY - Jessica M.
July 14, 2020. Loving mother of Aubree, Arielle and Amanie Pritchett, and survived by their father, Andrew Pritchett; cherished daughter of Joseph and Margaret Casey; adored sister of Virginia Casey; and loved by many friends. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Sunday, 2-5 PM. Face masks and social distancing will be required and 33 percent occupancy limitations may cause delayed entry. Memorial donations deeply appreciated to www.gf.me/u/ygtcxr



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 17, 2020.
