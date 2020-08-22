1/
Jill A. LaROSA
53, of North Tonawanda, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at home, she is finally at peace. Jill was born in North Tonawanda, NY on July 27, 1967. Jill graduated from the University of Buffalo with a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry. Jill was predeceased by her grandmother Mildred Tremble.Jill is survived by her mother, Bonnie (Tremble) LaRosa; sister, of Jim LaRosa; niece of Joanne Andrews; also surviving are cousins Douglas, Patrick, Shawn, Becky, and her Erie, PA family. Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. Guest registry at wattengel.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wattengel Funeral Home
533 Meadow Dr
North Tonawanda, NY 14120
(716) 693-0440
