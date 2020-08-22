LaROSA - Jill A.
53, of North Tonawanda, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at home, she is finally at peace. Jill was born in North Tonawanda, NY on July 27, 1967. Jill graduated from the University of Buffalo with a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry. Jill was predeceased by her grandmother Mildred Tremble.Jill is survived by her mother, Bonnie (Tremble) LaRosa; sister, of Jim LaRosa; niece of Joanne Andrews; also surviving are cousins Douglas, Patrick, Shawn, Becky, and her Erie, PA family. Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. Guest registry at wattengel.com