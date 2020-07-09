SUTTON - Jill T.
of Lackawanna, entered into rest July 6, 2020. Loving daughter of James C. Sutton and Shirley A. (nee Panaro) Sutton; dear sister of Jaime sutton, Kristin (Jason) Turner, and James D. Sutton; cherished aunt of Zackory, Jaxson, Cole, Shay and Parker: also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Synder Chapel) 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Friday, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 French Rd., Depew on Monday morning, at 10 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the JDRF in Jill's name. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33 PERCENT OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED.