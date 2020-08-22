1/1
Jim J. "Bubba" DALEY
DALEY - Jim J. "Bubba"
August 20, 2020, of South Buffalo, NY. Dear father of Kim Eberhardt and the late William J. Daley, II; brother of Barbara (late Clarence) Lipp and Fran (Jim) Foran; grandfather of Hillary Daley, Jacquilyn (Tim) Walker and William Eberhardt; great-grandfather of Bryson, Brooklyn and McKenna; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., W. Seneca, 822-4371 (between Seneca St. and Potters Rd., same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, at 9:30 AM, at Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose worship site) 65 Ridgewood Rd. Please assemble at church. Jim was a longtime member of American Legion Post 721 and the South Park SAC. Share condolences: www.nightengalefuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME - Buffalo
250 Orchard Park Road
West Seneca, NY 14224
(716) 822-4371
