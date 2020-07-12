DERRY-BERNARDO - Jo'ann M.
Age 61, of West Seneca, NY, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of Gary A. Bernardo; daughter of the late Joseph and Florence (nee Parzymieso) Derry; sister of Diane (William) Block, Patricia (Thomas) Roche, Sharon (James) Cole, and Karen (Matthew Ewen) Derry. Jo'Ann had been employed as a Dental Hygienist for over 20 years. Along with her husband Gary, they hosted four Chinese Foreign Exchange Students, Carl Chen, Alex Rong, Peter Yu, and Steven Pu, from West Seneca Christian School, where Jo'Ann had taught 8th grade Health for several years. There will be no prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to gather for a Memorial Service on Saturday, July 25, at 10 AM at Hedstrom Memorial Baptist Church, 55 Losson Rd. in West Seneca, NY. A private entombment was held at Faith Mausoleum, in St. Matthews Cemetery, West Seneca. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, 4955 North Bailey Ave. #217 Amherst, NY 14226. Arrangements by JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tonawanda. Please share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com