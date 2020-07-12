1/1
Jo'Ann M. DERRY-BERNARDO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jo'Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DERRY-BERNARDO - Jo'ann M.
Age 61, of West Seneca, NY, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of Gary A. Bernardo; daughter of the late Joseph and Florence (nee Parzymieso) Derry; sister of Diane (William) Block, Patricia (Thomas) Roche, Sharon (James) Cole, and Karen (Matthew Ewen) Derry. Jo'Ann had been employed as a Dental Hygienist for over 20 years. Along with her husband Gary, they hosted four Chinese Foreign Exchange Students, Carl Chen, Alex Rong, Peter Yu, and Steven Pu, from West Seneca Christian School, where Jo'Ann had taught 8th grade Health for several years. There will be no prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to gather for a Memorial Service on Saturday, July 25, at 10 AM at Hedstrom Memorial Baptist Church, 55 Losson Rd. in West Seneca, NY. A private entombment was held at Faith Mausoleum, in St. Matthews Cemetery, West Seneca. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, 4955 North Bailey Ave. #217 Amherst, NY 14226. Arrangements by JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tonawanda. Please share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY 14150
(716) 693-1551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved