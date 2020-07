Deedee, I miss you with all my heart and soul. We are deeply saddened to not have you here on this earth with us but there is comfort in the knowledge that your sweet memories are restored and you are with your parents Grandma Julie and Grandpa Joe in Heaven now.

Papa we love too you stay strong and healthy for Deedee and for all of us who still need you here.

The Durso Family

Grandchild