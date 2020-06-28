FLEMING - Joan A.
(nee Poynton)
Of Orchard Park, passed away peacefully on June 19th, 2020 at the age of 92, at Hospice Buffalo after a recent decline. Proud daughter of the late Edward and Margaret Poynton; dear sister of the late Edward Poynton and Carol Verven; beloved wife of the late William J. (Bill) Fleming; cherished mother of Susan Schoepperle Viti (Norman Viti); and dearest grandmother of Allie and Will. She is also survived by her loving nieces and nephew, a devoted group of friends and caregivers, as well as the children and grandchildren of Bill Fleming. Joan was born on June 1st, 1928 in Jersey City, NJ, and graduated with honors from Swarthmore College. She worked in New York City as a writer and editor for Today's Woman Magazine, before moving to Buffalo with her former husband, Richard Schoepperle, and becoming active as a community volunteer. Joan was a past president of the Junior League of Buffalo, where she enjoyed managing the Thrift Shop. She then earned her Master's in Education and taught remedial reading in the Niagara Falls public schools. Later in life, she became a real estate broker and owner of Ellis Brothers Real Estate in Springville, NY, which she sold when she retired. She met her late husband Bill at a Kentucky Derby party hosted by friends in Springville, and together they enjoyed 23 happy years. Joan was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother whose passions included creating a beautiful and welcoming home, celebrating special moments with family and friends, watching Bills games, taking care of her treasured cat Isabelle, reading the Buffalo News every day and discussing current events. She was active and engaged in life, always ready to embark on a new adventure or have some fun. She had an extraordinary spirit, resilience, determination, and a youthful optimism. With her patience and humor, she remained ever-hopeful in the face of life's challenges. A small family gathering will be held at a later date. Her family wishes to express gratitude to the caring providers of Hospice Buffalo for their tremendous support. If desired, memorials may be made in Joan's honor to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.