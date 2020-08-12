DAVERNE - Joan B.
(nee Vollmer)
August 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ronald R. Daverne; loving mother of Julie (Anthony) Spatorico, and the late Steven R. Daverne; daughter of the late Arthur and Margaret Vollmer; survived by a cousin, David (Jane) Reiser; also survived by her beloved cat, Peter. A private visitation will be held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:15 AM at Holy Family Parish at St. Joseph Church, 1413 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls, NY 14301. Please assemble at church. Facial covering and social distancing will apply for Mass. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the SPCA serving Niagara County. Joan was a kind, caring and generous person, with a heart full of love, who cherished all animals. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com