1/1
Joan B. (Vollmer) DAVERNE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVERNE - Joan B.
(nee Vollmer)
August 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ronald R. Daverne; loving mother of Julie (Anthony) Spatorico, and the late Steven R. Daverne; daughter of the late Arthur and Margaret Vollmer; survived by a cousin, David (Jane) Reiser; also survived by her beloved cat, Peter. A private visitation will be held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:15 AM at Holy Family Parish at St. Joseph Church, 1413 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls, NY 14301. Please assemble at church. Facial covering and social distancing will apply for Mass. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the SPCA serving Niagara County. Joan was a kind, caring and generous person, with a heart full of love, who cherished all animals. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY 14226
(716) 839-2818
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved