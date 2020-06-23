Joan C. (Cronin) MURACO
MURACO - Joan C. (nee Cronin) June 21, 2020, age 91. Wife of the late Peter; dear mother of Pam (late Charles) Gioeli, Ron (Debbie) Muraco and Cindee (Fred) Clay, loving grandmother of eight and thirteen great-grandchildren; sister of Doretta Rignola; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 Blocks East of Dick Rd.). In accordance with NY State Guidelines, occupancy limitations will be observed. Funeral Services Private. Joan was a member of the Sweet Adelines. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joanâ€™s name to Alzheimerâ€™s Association or Hospice. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published in Buffalo News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
