SCHMIDT - Joan C. (nee Willby)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest August 1, 2020. beloved wife of the late Jack E. Schmidt; devoted mother of Charles (Paula) Schmidt, Greg Schmidt and Cindy (Bill) Anderson; cherished grandmother of Clayton Schmidt, Michael Anderson, Leanna (Bill) Moore, Gabriella Schmidt, Alyssa Anderson and Lauren Anderson; loving daughter of the late Norman and Irene Willby; dear sister of Roger (Kathy), Cliff (Francine) and the late David (Peggy) Willby. A private service was held at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com