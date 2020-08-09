CRAY - Joan E. (nee Schneider)
Of Amherst, at the age of 89, on August 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kevin Cray, Sr; loving Mother of Kathleen (Paul) Callahan, Mark (Patricia), Kevin, Jr. (Cindy), Michael and Carolyn (Gregory) Graff; also survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. Arrangements by NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (824-4000). Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at St. Leo the Great R. C. Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, on Tuesday, at 9:15 AM. Burial to follow at United German & French Cemetery. Mrs. Cray was a Volunteer at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital for over 25 years. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to The Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. Please visit www.GANNONFUNERAL.com