Joan E. (Gerstner) SERWINOWSKI
SERWINOWSKI - Joan E.
(nee Gerstner)
Entered into rest on June 10, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Francis W. Serwinowski; loving mother of James Serwinowski, Judith (Russ) Paternostro, Joseph (Donna) Serwinowski and Jean (Paul) Harrington; cherished grandmother of six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; predeceased by seven siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited Monday, July 20, 2020, at 9 AM, to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Interment was held privately in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joan's memory to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Arrangements by (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Joan's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 12 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
