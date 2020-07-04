1/1
Joan Geraldine MUCHA
1941 - 2020
MUCHA - Joan Geraldine
June 30, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Gertrude (nee Musielak) and Walter Mucha; devoted sister of William (Francine) Mucha and Lynne (Michael) Krupp; loving aunt and great-aunt of Kimberly, Richard, Gianna and Ella Krupp, Danielle (Jim), Elijah, Kendall and Jacob Hart, Jason, Devin and Jayden Hunt, Mckenzie (Alex) Gatewood, Amanda (Casey) Martin, Melissa (Gary), Cooper and Grant Constant; also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family will be present Monday 3-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at St. Andrew's Parish, (Sloan, NY) at 10 AM. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Face Coverings and Social Distancing will be required at all times during Ms. Mucha's Services. Thank you for your understanding. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences at www.Pietszak.com



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
JUL
7
Service
10:00 AM
St. Andrew’s Parish
Funeral services provided by
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY 14206
(716) 897-2400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 30, 2020
I'll miss my battle partner! Love you Aunt Joan❤
Kim Krupp
Family
June 30, 2020
Our condolences to the Mucha family on the passing of Joanie. We loved her and will miss her. Love and hugs to all of you ♥
Bob and Sandi Barth
Family
