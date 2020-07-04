MUCHA - Joan Geraldine
June 30, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Gertrude (nee Musielak) and Walter Mucha; devoted sister of William (Francine) Mucha and Lynne (Michael) Krupp; loving aunt and great-aunt of Kimberly, Richard, Gianna and Ella Krupp, Danielle (Jim), Elijah, Kendall and Jacob Hart, Jason, Devin and Jayden Hunt, Mckenzie (Alex) Gatewood, Amanda (Casey) Martin, Melissa (Gary), Cooper and Grant Constant; also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family will be present Monday 3-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at St. Andrew's Parish, (Sloan, NY) at 10 AM. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Face Coverings and Social Distancing will be required at all times during Ms. Mucha's Services. Thank you for your understanding. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences at www.Pietszak.com