Joan H. "GG" CHRISTMAN
Of Palm Harbor, FL, transitioned to her final resting place April 7, 2020. Predeceased by her loving husband, Donald; and daughter Donna Kuemmel. She is survived by her children, Diane Blandford (James), Peggy, David (Suzanne) and Paula Cooey (Bob). Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday, July 2nd, from 1-3 PM, where a funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM. Pursuant to the "unpausing" NYS guidelines, 25% occupancy will be observed. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
