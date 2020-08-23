Joan HANSEN

HANSEN - Joan
Passed away on August 15, 2020. She was born in Buffalo, New York, on April 9, 1935, to the late Clinton and Margaret (Tschachtti) Hersee. Joan was a 1952 graduate of Akron Central High School. She attended nursing school and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. Joan worked as a LPN at Brothers of Mercy for over twenty-five years. She was well-read and always wanted to learn something new. She loved people and especially loved to travel. She is survived by two daughters Christine Mecklenburg and Elizabeth Hansen; three granddaughters Julie (Jess) Mecklenburg, Lisa Mecklenburg and Lori (Mike) Caporoso; one great-granddaughter Sienna Marie Caporoso. Joan is also survived by four brothers, Robert (late Dwayne) Hersee, Glenn (late Laura Jean) Hersee, David Hersee, Thomas (Barbara) Hersee; a sister-in-law, Anne Hersee; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Stephen Hansen and a brother, Kenneth Hersee. Friends may call on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 4 PM to 7 PM at ROSS FUNERAL HOME of Akron, LLC, 10 Eckerson Ave., Akron, NY, with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Charitable contributions may be made in Joan's memory to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4809 South Newstead Rd., Akron, NY. Please visit www.rossakron.com
