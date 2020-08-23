Joan HANSEN

1/1
Passed away on August 15, 2020. She was born in Buffalo, New York, on April 9, 1935, to the late Clinton and Margaret (Tschachtti) Hersee. Joan was a 1952 graduate of Akron Central High School. She attended nursing school and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. Joan worked as a LPN at Brothers of Mercy for over twenty-five years. She was well-read and always wanted to learn something new. She loved people and especially loved to travel. She is survived by two daughters Christine Mecklenburg and Elizabeth Hansen; three granddaughters Julie (Jess) Mecklenburg, Lisa Mecklenburg and Lori (Mike) Caporoso; one great-granddaughter Sienna Marie Caporoso. Joan is also survived by four brothers, Robert (late Dwayne) Hersee, Glenn (late Laura Jean) Hersee, David Hersee, Thomas (Barbara) Hersee; a sister-in-law, Anne Hersee; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Stephen Hansen and a brother, Kenneth Hersee. Friends may call on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 4 PM to 7 PM at ROSS FUNERAL HOME of Akron, LLC, 10 Eckerson Ave., Akron, NY, with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Charitable contributions may be made in Joan's memory to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4809 South Newstead Rd., Akron, NY. Please visit www.rossakron.com.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC
10 Eckerson Ave
Akron, NY 14001
716-542-7700
