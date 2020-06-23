- Joan K. (nee Guppenberger) June 22, 2020, age 91; beloved wife of the late Stephen A. Tripi; loving mother of Stephen (Patricia) Tripi, Russell Tripi, Joseph (Kathy) Tripi, Katherine (Terry) Tolsma, and Ann (John) Wojcik; cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren, three step grandchildren, and three step great grandchildren; dear sister of the late Joseph (Joan) Guppenberger; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday from 3-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Family and friends are invited Friday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Pius X Church, 1700 N. French Rd., Getzville, NY 14068. Interment to be held privately. If so desired, memorials may be made in Joanâ€™s memory to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association of WNY. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Joanâ€™s tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2020.