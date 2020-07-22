1/1
Joan (Ognibene) KOOI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KOOI - Joan (Ognibene)
July 15, 2020. Wife of Lane Kooi of Sioux Center, IA, and late Samuel Ognibene; mother of Gary Ognibene of Magnolia, TX and late Louanne Howard (1983); son-in-law Wayne Howard; grandchildren Christiana (James) Nelson, Tony (Kelly) Ognibene, Gene (Robin) Ognibene and Micah Howard; great-grandchildren, Corban, Jadon, Jeuel, Carmi and Danielle Nelson; siblings John (Diane) Rowley and Judy Murphy; step-daughters, Suzanne (Richard) Sheraden, Marjorie Oolman, Lois (Larry) Keizer and Barbara (Lyle) Wielenga; fifteen step-grandchildren; thirty-nine step-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and extended family. Burial was in Cold Springs Cemetery. A Kooi family will be holding a celebration of life at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street
Lockport, NY 14094
(716) 433-6300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved