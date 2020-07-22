KOOI - Joan (Ognibene)
July 15, 2020. Wife of Lane Kooi of Sioux Center, IA, and late Samuel Ognibene; mother of Gary Ognibene of Magnolia, TX and late Louanne Howard (1983); son-in-law Wayne Howard; grandchildren Christiana (James) Nelson, Tony (Kelly) Ognibene, Gene (Robin) Ognibene and Micah Howard; great-grandchildren, Corban, Jadon, Jeuel, Carmi and Danielle Nelson; siblings John (Diane) Rowley and Judy Murphy; step-daughters, Suzanne (Richard) Sheraden, Marjorie Oolman, Lois (Larry) Keizer and Barbara (Lyle) Wielenga; fifteen step-grandchildren; thirty-nine step-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and extended family. Burial was in Cold Springs Cemetery. A Kooi family will be holding a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 22, 2020.