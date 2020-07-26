1/
Joan M. (Wierzba) BURKE
BURKE - Joan M. (nee Wierzba)
Of Bliss, NY, entered into rest July 25, 2020.Devoted mother of Constance Burke; loving daughter of the late Thaddeus and Irene Wierzba; dear sister of Dorothy (late Stanley) Szkutak, Michael (Donna) Wierzba and the late Raymond Wierzba and Kathleen Wierzba; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM. Pursuant to the unpausing NYS guidelines, 33% occupancy limitations will be observed. Please wear a face covering. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
