GADD - Joan M. (nee Clark)
Of Alden, NY, July 7, 2020. Beloved wife of 65 years to William Gadd, Jr.; dear mother of Clark (Janice) Gadd; daughter of the late Robert "Buster" and Marie Clark; also survived by several in-laws, nieces and nephews. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, on Friday from 2-7 PM. (Please be mindful that face coverings are required and limited capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry). Private Funeral Services will be held. Joan was the Alden Village Clerk for eight years and the Deputy Clerk for 19. Her many interests include ceramics, bowling, power walking, card playing and music. She loved boating, as they also owned a cottage at Silver Lake. Because of her love for dogs, Joan always included them as part of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alden Presbyterian Church. Share your condolences at www.meyerfuneralhome.com