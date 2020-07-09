1/1
Joan M. (Clark) GADD
1937 - 2020
GADD - Joan M. (nee Clark)
Of Alden, NY, July 7, 2020. Beloved wife of 65 years to William Gadd, Jr.; dear mother of Clark (Janice) Gadd; daughter of the late Robert "Buster" and Marie Clark; also survived by several in-laws, nieces and nephews. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, on Friday from 2-7 PM. (Please be mindful that face coverings are required and limited capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry). Private Funeral Services will be held. Joan was the Alden Village Clerk for eight years and the Deputy Clerk for 19. Her many interests include ceramics, bowling, power walking, card playing and music. She loved boating, as they also owned a cottage at Silver Lake. Because of her love for dogs, Joan always included them as part of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alden Presbyterian Church. Share your condolences at www.meyerfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Calling hours
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY 14004
(716) 937-7411
July 8, 2020
Dear Clark and family,
I'm so sorry to hear of your mom's passing. I know she is in God's loving arms. May she rest in peace
Sheryl Butler
Sheryl Butler
Friend
July 8, 2020
So Sorry to hear of the passing of your mom clark we have a lot of memories from there home and neighborhood back in the day. May she R.I.P.
Joan Ron Barber
Friend
July 8, 2020
To my Dear Friend Joanie's Family. My heart is saddened and my sadness is overwhelming. I do pray that all of your happy and fond memories will help to heal your sorrow now and for the days to come. May the Blessings from God give you peace. All my love Bonnie & Dennis Hy.
Bonnie Hy
Friend
July 8, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Gadd Family. Joan was the "Queen of Jokes" and she was the best at telling them. Everytime you saw her she had a new one to share. I will miss her wit, her laughter and most off all her friendship. Heaven has gained an Angel. Love ya Joan.

Kyle
Friend
