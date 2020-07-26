1/1
Joan M. (Dirschedl) NEUDECKER
NEUDECKER - Joan M.
(nee Dirschedl)
May 9, 2020, beloved wife of Lawrence J. Neudecker; devoted mother of Michael Kitchen, Kathryn Kitchen and Karen Walck-Corbett; loving grandmother of Quentin, Katelynn, Jordan and Katerina; dear sister of Sue (Louie) Vitello, Carol Dirschedl, Charlie Dirschedl, Joseph Dirschdl, Carl (Melissa) Dirschedl and the late Linda Dirschedl; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. All are invited to attend Memorial Visitations at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., Sunday, August 2, from 1-4 PM to be followed by a Memorial Service at 4 PM. NYS Unpausing Guidelines will be followed and we appreciate your patience if entry to funeral home is delayed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory to the Erie County SPCA. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14223
