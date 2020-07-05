1/
Joan Marie (Will) LENZA
LENZA - Joan Marie (nee Will)
Age 65, of Elmira, NY, and formerly of Hamburg, died June 22, 2020. Beloved wife of John Lenza; mother of Rebecca (Mike) Beaver, Hans (Megan) Ehmke, Amanda (Cory) Ehmke-Bowen and James (Faith) Josker; grandmother of Chyanne Beaver and Elin Bowen; sister of Jack (Valerie) Will; also survived by several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10 AM through ZOOM with the interment immediately to follow at 11 AM at the Maplewood Cemetery in Boston, NY. A reception will follow from Noon-2 PM at the Colden Fire Company, 8448 Gutekunst Road, Colden, NY 14033. For more information about logging into the ZOOM and the ZOOM ID, please reach out to Hans Ehmke at (716) 445-1551. Online register book at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
271 East Main Street
Springville, NY 14141-1419
(716) 592-7822
