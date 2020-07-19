RACZ - Joan R. (nee Klaiber)
Age 86, July 13, 2020, of the Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late Leslie L. Racz ED.D; loving mother of Lisa (Louis) Roe, Martin L. (Jeanette), Cary J. (Carol) and Sherrie (late Robert) (Brian) McNamara; cherished grandmother of Lauren (Michael), Lance (Michelle), Megan, Leah (Ryan), Robbie, Mitchell, Matthew, Martin, Jacob, Ava and Melanie; dear great-grandmother of Adeline, Leo, Corbin, Mya and Aubrey; loving sister of the late Linda (Don) Klein; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. Joan devoted all her time and energy to her family. She enjoyed planning family vacations, celebrations and traveling. She was an avid reader and loved to cook. The family encourages memorials to the WNY Alzheimer's Association
