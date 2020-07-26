1/1
Joann Claire RYNDAK
RYNDAK - Joann Claire
July 22, 2020. Her journey began the night of July 22, 2020. After a long battle with several illnesses, she traveled home to be with her loving husband, Paul Ryndak, and daughter, Betty Wagner. Your loving family misses you already: Terri Greco, Christina, Kevin, Livi Conable, Maria, Mason, Ryan Greco, Kathy Karaszewski, John Wagner, Jack Ryndak; and all her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Rose of Lima Church, 500 Parker Ave., Buffalo, NY 14216, Monday, July 27, at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, I ask you to spend some time with an elderly person who needs some help. Mom, you will be forever loved and never forgotten. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
