CORTRIGHT - Joanne B.
(nee Brown)
July 17, 2020. Loving wife of the late Robert G. Cortright; dear step-mother of Christy (Richard) Dybalski and the late Robert H. Cortright; grandmother of Denise Phelph, Deborah Steel and Deanna Lightcap; great-grandmother of Dalen and Destiny; beloved sister of Roger (Rose) Brown, John (Janice) Brown, Dianne Brown and Judith (Frank) Varga and the late Donald (late Barbara) Brown; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services to be held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.