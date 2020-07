CORTRIGHT - Joanne B.(nee Brown)July 17, 2020. Loving wife of the late Robert G. Cortright; dear step-mother of Christy (Richard) Dybalski and the late Robert H. Cortright; grandmother of Denise Phelph, Deborah Steel and Deanna Lightcap; great-grandmother of Dalen and Destiny; beloved sister of Roger (Rose) Brown, John (Janice) Brown, Dianne Brown and Judith (Frank) Varga and the late Donald (late Barbara) Brown; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services to be held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com